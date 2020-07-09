Riverbridge Partners LLC Buys 7,637 Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,743 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 0.32% of Watsco worth $21,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 15.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 283.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $184.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.68. Watsco Inc has a 12-month low of $132.97 and a 12-month high of $186.87.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Watsco Inc will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.23%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

