Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Daniel B. Winslow Sells 5,000 Shares

Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $25,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Rimini Street stock opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.35. Rimini Street Inc has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $5.38. The firm has a market cap of $326.61 million, a PE ratio of -18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.42.
Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $78.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Rimini Street Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently commented on RMNI. Roth Capital cut Rimini Street to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.
Rimini Street Company Profile
Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.
