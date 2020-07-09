Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Daniel B. Winslow Sells 5,000 Shares

Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $25,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rimini Street stock opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.35. Rimini Street Inc has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $5.38. The firm has a market cap of $326.61 million, a PE ratio of -18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.42.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $78.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Rimini Street Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,095,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 763,667 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 85,718 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 866.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 268,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 84,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RMNI. Roth Capital cut Rimini Street to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

