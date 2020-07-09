Reviewing Immunovant (IMVT) & Its Competitors

Immunovant (NASDAQ: IMVT) is one of 143 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Immunovant to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Immunovant and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Immunovant N/A N/A -17.54 Immunovant Competitors $736.87 million $133.15 million 3.90

Immunovant’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Immunovant. Immunovant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Immunovant and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunovant N/A N/A N/A Immunovant Competitors -3,285.03% -159.84% -39.82%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.5% of Immunovant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Immunovant and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunovant 0 0 7 0 3.00 Immunovant Competitors 1390 4285 8560 395 2.54

Immunovant presently has a consensus price target of $31.83, suggesting a potential upside of 17.86%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 18.43%. Given Immunovant’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Immunovant has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Immunovant peers beat Immunovant on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy. The company was formerly known as Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and changed its name to Immunovant, Inc. in December 2019. Immunovant, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

