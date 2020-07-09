Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Repay from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Repay from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Repay in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Repay from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.44.

RPAY stock opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. Repay has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average is $18.26.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.86 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Repay will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 10,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $183,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Eugene Sullivan sold 28,145 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $660,000.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,371.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Repay during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Repay by 32.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Repay during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Repay by 134.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Repay by 244.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

