Renaissance Investment Group LLC Sells 15,068 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,612 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 15,068 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 5.8% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $212.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,613.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.19. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $211.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Griffin Securities increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.63.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

