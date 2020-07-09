Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,332,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,128,658,000 after acquiring an additional 125,777 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,221,664,000 after acquiring an additional 459,001 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,692,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,386,526,000 after acquiring an additional 100,878 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,617,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,766,308,000 after acquiring an additional 43,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,721,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $840,348,000 after acquiring an additional 44,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $622.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $530.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $466.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.64.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 400 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.57, for a total value of $245,028.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,906,278.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.37, for a total transaction of $52,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,931 shares in the company, valued at $15,054,824.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 217,927 shares of company stock valued at $125,546,741 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $640.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $271.37 and a twelve month high of $653.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $601.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $486.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

