Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) CTO Bridget Frey Sells 5,000 Shares

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $212,550.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 107,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,098.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

RDFN stock opened at $41.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -52.77 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Redfin Corp has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $43.90.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.77 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Redfin Corp will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RDFN. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Redfin from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Redfin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,091,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Redfin by 63.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Redfin by 239.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 89,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 63,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Redfin by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,287,000 after acquiring an additional 41,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

