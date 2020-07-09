RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

REAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on RealReal from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of RealReal from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RealReal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of RealReal from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.94.

Get RealReal alerts:

Shares of REAL stock opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. RealReal has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $26.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -3.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.23.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.36 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 60.41% and a negative net margin of 34.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.80) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 45,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $681,778.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 372,430 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steve Ming Lo sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $47,781.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,251.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,657,962 shares of company stock valued at $20,870,156 over the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Hill Partners L.P. acquired a new position in RealReal during the fourth quarter valued at $187,873,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RealReal by 108.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,391 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of RealReal by 132.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,124,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,825 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RealReal in the first quarter worth about $11,874,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of RealReal by 178.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 571,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.