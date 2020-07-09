Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) Receives $13.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ready Capital from $7.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Ready Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Ready Capital from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital stock opened at $8.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.69 million, a P/E ratio of -268.24 and a beta of 1.02. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.35). Ready Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $22.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ready Capital will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.

In other Ready Capital news, COO Gary Taylor acquired 8,250 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $49,665.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth $795,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,241,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,635,000 after buying an additional 434,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.