Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RDWR. ValuEngine lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Radware in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Radware from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

RDWR stock opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.82. Radware has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $26.98.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.52 million. Radware had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 6.60%. Radware’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDWR. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Radware by 450.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,174,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,752,000 after acquiring an additional 961,378 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Radware by 75.1% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,107,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,336,000 after buying an additional 474,973 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Radware by 1,241.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 405,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,536,000 after buying an additional 374,929 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Radware by 23.8% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,836,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,783,000 after buying an additional 352,585 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Radware during the fourth quarter worth $8,275,000. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

