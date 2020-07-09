Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Quidel were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QDEL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,623,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,620,000 after purchasing an additional 38,726 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 171.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 25,184 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 66.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after buying an additional 29,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

QDEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Quidel from $170.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Quidel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Quidel in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Quidel from $168.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quidel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.43.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,700 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $1,368,609.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,156.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $160.33 per share, for a total transaction of $801,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 445,823 shares in the company, valued at $71,478,801.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,164 shares of company stock worth $26,211,364. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QDEL stock opened at $237.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 115.84 and a beta of 1.16. Quidel Co. has a 12 month low of $52.49 and a 12 month high of $243.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Quidel had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $174.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

