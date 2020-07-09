Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 85,277 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.06% of Quest Diagnostics worth $9,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 16.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 618 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 11,717 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $1,312,421.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,464 shares in the company, valued at $27,942,462.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Manner Carrie Eglinton sold 5,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $555,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX opened at $117.92 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.15%.

DGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $87.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.37.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

