Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 68,670 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.19% of Quest Diagnostics worth $20,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,818,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $547,549,000 after purchasing an additional 179,263 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,658,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $374,051,000 after purchasing an additional 68,125 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,272,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,672,000 after purchasing an additional 216,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,202,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $176,572,000 after purchasing an additional 21,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,483,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $158,440,000 after purchasing an additional 131,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

DGX stock opened at $117.92 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.66 and a 200-day moving average of $105.44.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 11,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $1,312,421.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,942,462.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Manner Carrie Eglinton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $555,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Cfra downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.37.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

