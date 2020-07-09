Quantis Network Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. In the last week, Quantis Network has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Quantis Network has a market cap of $3,723.59 and $60.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantis Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantis Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.40 or 0.02001741 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00181105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00065523 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000976 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000198 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00116978 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

Quantis Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.