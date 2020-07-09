QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) PT Raised to $70.00 at KeyCorp

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.50% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.71.
Shares of NYSE QTS opened at $66.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.19. QTS Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $42.64 and a twelve month high of $68.96.
In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 241,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $15,753,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven C. Bloom sold 7,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $498,796.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,288.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,556,188 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $90,000.
QTS Realty Trust Company Profile
QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.
Further Reading: How to use beta for portfolio diversification
Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.