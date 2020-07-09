QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) PT Raised to $70.00 at KeyCorp

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.71.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE QTS opened at $66.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.19. QTS Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $42.64 and a twelve month high of $68.96.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 241,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $15,753,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven C. Bloom sold 7,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $498,796.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,288.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,556,188 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $90,000.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Further Reading: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.