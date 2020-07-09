Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP James L. Klein Sells 1,440 Shares

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $157,176.00.
Qorvo stock opened at $113.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. Qorvo Inc has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $122.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.14.
Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $787.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.38 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 15.74%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on QRVO. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Qorvo from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Qorvo from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.30.
About Qorvo
Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.
