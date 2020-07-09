Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP James L. Klein Sells 1,440 Shares

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $157,176.00.

Qorvo stock opened at $113.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. Qorvo Inc has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $122.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.14.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $787.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.38 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 15.74%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,062,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,928,000 after purchasing an additional 312,486 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 19.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,433,000 after buying an additional 466,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,069,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,060,000 after buying an additional 193,192 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,951,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,852,000 after buying an additional 956,848 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $168,070,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QRVO. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Qorvo from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Qorvo from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.30.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

