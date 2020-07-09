Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,023 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.21% of Qorvo worth $19,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Qorvo by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 32.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3.4% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Qorvo by 4.7% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on QRVO. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Qorvo from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Qorvo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $157,176.00. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $153,423.84. Insiders sold a total of 32,877 shares of company stock worth $3,363,146 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QRVO opened at $113.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.14. Qorvo Inc has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $122.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $787.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.38 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.