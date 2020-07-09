QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) CFO Daniel Lender Sells 8,523 Shares

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) CFO Daniel Lender sold 8,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $349,613.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,353,163.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Daniel Lender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Daniel Lender sold 6,000 shares of QAD stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $242,400.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Daniel Lender sold 1,931 shares of QAD stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $77,240.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Daniel Lender sold 2,570 shares of QAD stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $110,124.50.

Shares of NASDAQ QADA opened at $40.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.15. QAD Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.21 and a 52-week high of $54.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4,007.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. QAD’s payout ratio is currently -36.71%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on QAD from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on QAD from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub cut QAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sidoti cut their price target on QAD from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in QAD during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of QAD by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of QAD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of QAD by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of QAD by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

