Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $203,000 Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. ACG Wealth boosted its position in Cigna by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 4,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,352,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $685,473,000 after buying an additional 196,652 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 96,663 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,767,000 after buying an additional 25,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 2.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,717 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,707,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.62.

CI stock opened at $180.08 on Thursday. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $224.64. The firm has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.79 and its 200-day moving average is $192.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 150,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total value of $31,370,660.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,399,933.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.57, for a total value of $363,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at $10,038,644.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 300,485 shares of company stock worth $62,038,903. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

