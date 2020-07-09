Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 202 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $163.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.70. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $164.04.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

