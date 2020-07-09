Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 810 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,825 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $92,239,000 after acquiring an additional 39,578 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,012,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 14,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 205,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,276,000 after acquiring an additional 29,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total transaction of $1,546,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,133.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,650 shares of company stock valued at $8,208,438 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST opened at $316.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $262.71 and a twelve month high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.87.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.