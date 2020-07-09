PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CAO Christine Marie Utter Sells 3,288 Shares

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 3,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $176,565.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Christine Marie Utter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 17th, Christine Marie Utter sold 2,145 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $107,250.00.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $57.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.09. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.79 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.40.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.90 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.42% and a negative net margin of 90.83%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

PTCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $71.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

