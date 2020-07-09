Prudential Financial’s (PRU) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $60.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.77 and a 200 day moving average of $70.79. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $103.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 46.0% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 57.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

