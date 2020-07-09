Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) EVP Robert Darren Lee Sells 1,726 Shares

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $198,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Darren Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 15th, Robert Darren Lee sold 1,727 shares of Proofpoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $198,984.94.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Robert Darren Lee sold 1,728 shares of Proofpoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $198,720.00.

Shares of PFPT opened at $118.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.83 and a beta of 1.38. Proofpoint Inc has a twelve month low of $83.81 and a twelve month high of $133.58.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $249.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.52 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 50.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Proofpoint during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

PFPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.73.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

