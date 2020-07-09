Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Major Shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg Sells 66,381 Shares of Stock

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 66,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $1,743,828.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Progyny alerts:

On Monday, July 6th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 110,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $2,907,300.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 70,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $1,745,100.00.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 180,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $4,453,200.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 9,648 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $242,357.76.

On Friday, May 15th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 120,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $2,962,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 67,304 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $1,527,800.80.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $25.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.34. Progyny Inc has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $81.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.81 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Progyny Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,592,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progyny by 261.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,009,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,157 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,372,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,961,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,313,000. 38.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PGNY shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Progyny from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on Progyny in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.