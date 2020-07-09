Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Major Shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg Sells 66,381 Shares of Stock

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 66,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $1,743,828.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 6th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 110,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $2,907,300.00.
- On Tuesday, June 23rd, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 70,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $1,745,100.00.
- On Tuesday, June 9th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 180,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $4,453,200.00.
- On Thursday, May 28th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 9,648 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $242,357.76.
- On Friday, May 15th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 120,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $2,962,800.00.
- On Tuesday, May 5th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 67,304 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $1,527,800.80.
Shares of PGNY stock opened at $25.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.34. Progyny Inc has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $36.50.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,592,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progyny by 261.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,009,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,157 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,372,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,961,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,313,000. 38.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PGNY shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Progyny from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on Progyny in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
