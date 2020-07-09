Private Trust Co. NA Trims Holdings in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Icon were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Icon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Icon by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Icon by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Icon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Icon during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

ICLR opened at $171.88 on Thursday. Icon Plc has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $178.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $715.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.07 million. Icon had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 24.20%. Icon’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Icon Plc will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ICLR shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Icon from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Icon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Icon from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Icon from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Icon from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.83.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

