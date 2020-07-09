Private Trust Co. NA Sells 142 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Shares of PKI opened at $99.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.02. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.91 and a fifty-two week high of $105.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.37.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $652.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $519,139.44. Also, Director Peter Barrett sold 7,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $756,030.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PKI shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $102.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.