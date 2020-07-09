Private Trust Co. NA Sells 114 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Raymond James cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.50.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $3,625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,773 shares of company stock valued at $5,343,948. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $147.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.66 and a 200 day moving average of $133.71. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $158.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.60 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.37%.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.