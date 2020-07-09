Private Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,483 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in American Express were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 327.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in American Express by 171.2% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Stephens dropped their target price on American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Compass Point increased their target price on American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.96.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $92.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.72. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.