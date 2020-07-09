Private Trust Co. NA Purchases Shares of 1,664 Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,215.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total transaction of $6,102,934.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,218,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 12,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total transaction of $2,194,464.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,545,745.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,430 shares of company stock valued at $11,143,837. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $188.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.03. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.86.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

