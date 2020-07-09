Private Trust Co. NA Purchases New Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 397.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POOL stock opened at $270.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.51. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.35 and a fifty-two week high of $276.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $677.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.97 million. Pool had a return on equity of 69.42% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pool from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Sidoti cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cfra upped their price objective on Pool from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on Pool from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.50.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 18,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $4,076,953.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 112,442 shares in the company, valued at $25,047,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total value of $4,163,211.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,429,775.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

