Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 128 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Equifax were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 10.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $1,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra lowered their price objective on Equifax from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Atlantic Securities cut Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Argus cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Equifax from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.50.

NYSE EFX opened at $169.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.86, a PEG ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.01 and a 52 week high of $180.07.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Equifax had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $957.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

