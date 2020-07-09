Private Trust Co. NA Makes New Investment in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 11.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 27.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. AXA raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 85.5% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 295,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,425,000 after buying an additional 136,044 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 144.0% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 16.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 60,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,851,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.23.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 17,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.94, for a total value of $4,516,528.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,053,112.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.20, for a total transaction of $3,386,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,499,299.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,227 shares of company stock worth $15,795,950. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

MCO opened at $294.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $294.39.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 235.22% and a net margin of 30.88%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

