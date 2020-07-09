Private Trust Co. NA Invests $357,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,965,610,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,969,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,798,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,720.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 201,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,700,000 after buying an additional 197,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,714.7% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 131,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,024,000 after buying an additional 124,210 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 8,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $847.29, for a total transaction of $6,826,615.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,448 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.13, for a total value of $547,570.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,713,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,159 shares of company stock valued at $20,842,018. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $727.00 to $783.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $870.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $822.38 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $841.00 to $946.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $937.48.

CMG opened at $1,114.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.22. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $1,145.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,035.56 and a 200 day moving average of $866.86.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

