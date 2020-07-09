Private Trust Co. NA Has $614,000 Holdings in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cabot Microelectronics were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 915,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,910,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,904,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 15,734 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

CCMP opened at $135.45 on Thursday. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $85.26 and a 1-year high of $169.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.64 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.70 and a 200-day moving average of $135.59.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $284.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.93 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.27%. Cabot Microelectronics’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Cabot Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

In related news, VP Daniel D. Woodland sold 2,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $334,654.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,749,186.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCMP. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. CL King boosted their price target on Cabot Microelectronics from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on Cabot Microelectronics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.71.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

