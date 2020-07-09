Private Trust Co. NA Has $543,000 Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,044 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,375,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,237,708,000 after purchasing an additional 236,699 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 24.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,360,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $928,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,661,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $533,368,000 after purchasing an additional 69,008 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $504,354,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,059,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $300,977,000 after purchasing an additional 45,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $175.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.61. The firm has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Barclays cut Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.36.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 50,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total transaction of $9,726,609.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 8,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.02, for a total value of $1,739,188.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,226.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,388 shares of company stock worth $13,616,926 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

