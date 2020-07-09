Private Trust Co. NA Has $416,000 Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 68.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $202.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.75 and its 200 day moving average is $202.46. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

