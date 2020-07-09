Private Trust Co. NA Buys 1,531 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 63.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,928 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,238 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $20,883,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,087 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,377 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 222,640 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $23,935,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $135.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.23. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $137.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 150,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $17,449,928.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,831,061.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $56,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,892 shares in the company, valued at $892,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,292 shares of company stock worth $23,310,973 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EA. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.17.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

