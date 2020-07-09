Private Trust Co. NA Acquires New Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,609,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 93.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,098,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,566,000 after purchasing an additional 531,413 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 4.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,037,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,253,000 after purchasing an additional 45,718 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 836,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,041,000 after purchasing an additional 54,314 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 750,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,013,000 after purchasing an additional 14,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $95,326.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,756.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total transaction of $795,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $78.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.10. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.61 and a 1 year high of $99.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $584.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

