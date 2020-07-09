Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Popular from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Popular from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

Shares of BPOP opened at $35.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.46. Popular has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $61.46.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $599.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.57 million. Popular had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Popular will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Popular during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Popular by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Popular by 11.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Popular by 12.5% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

