Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on POOL. Berenberg Bank raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pool from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Sidoti cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Pool from $202.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.50.

POOL stock opened at $270.80 on Tuesday. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $160.35 and a fifty-two week high of $276.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $259.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Pool had a return on equity of 69.42% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $677.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pool will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,878 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total value of $4,163,211.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,429,775.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 18,302 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $4,076,953.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 112,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,047,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $743,743,000 after acquiring an additional 139,075 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pool by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,756,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $373,055,000 after purchasing an additional 48,928 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Pool by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,663 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Pool by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 555,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,873,000 after purchasing an additional 38,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pool by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,741,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

