Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Hits New 52-Week High at $276.00

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $276.00 and last traded at $270.22, with a volume of 203900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $270.22.

Several equities analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Cfra upped their price objective on Pool from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Pool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $677.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.97 million. Pool had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 69.42%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 18,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $4,076,953.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 112,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,047,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total transaction of $4,163,211.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,429,775.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 96.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,973,000 after purchasing an additional 74,127 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth $346,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

