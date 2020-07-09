Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) CEO Sells $11,678,336.67 in Stock

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) CEO Andrew Marsh sold 1,166,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $11,678,336.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,055,164.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew Marsh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 24th, Andrew Marsh sold 961,059 shares of Plug Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $7,015,730.70.

On Monday, June 8th, Andrew Marsh sold 657,002 shares of Plug Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $3,304,720.06.

On Friday, June 5th, Andrew Marsh sold 358,378 shares of Plug Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $1,802,641.34.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43. Plug Power Inc has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.17 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 38.85% and a negative return on equity of 169.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLUG. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Plug Power by 27.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,423,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Plug Power by 30.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,707,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,746,000 after buying an additional 1,551,234 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in Plug Power by 3.0% during the first quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 6,027,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,276,000 after buying an additional 175,792 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Plug Power by 80.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,861,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,211,000 after buying an additional 2,174,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG bought a new stake in Plug Power during the second quarter worth about $32,922,000. 43.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

