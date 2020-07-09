Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,130 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,506,000. Microsoft comprises about 3.0% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its stake in Microsoft by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 11,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 38,403 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 115,193 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,166,000 after purchasing an additional 26,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $212.83 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $211.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1,613.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.63.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

