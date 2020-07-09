Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) in a research report report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.59.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $57.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.68. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $127.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $11,687,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 5,107.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

