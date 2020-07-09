Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 748 ($9.21).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PHNX shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 904 ($11.12) to GBX 786 ($9.67) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 710 ($8.74) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

In other news, insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 8,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 635 ($7.81), for a total value of £56,330.85 ($69,321.75). Also, insider Jim McConville sold 111,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 557 ($6.85), for a total transaction of £623,065.77 ($766,755.81).

Shares of PHNX stock opened at GBX 635.20 ($7.82) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 633.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 665.26. Phoenix Group has a 52 week low of GBX 459.05 ($5.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 806 ($9.92). The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion and a PE ratio of 74.70.

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

