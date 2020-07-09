Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Rating Increased to Buy at BofA Securities

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) was upgraded by investment analysts at BofA Securities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. BofA Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PNR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.85.

Shares of PNR opened at $36.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.37. Pentair has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $47.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.04 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 22.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. SRB Corp now owns 12,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

