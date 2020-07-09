PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) PT Raised to $53.00

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 31.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.63.

NYSE PFSI opened at $40.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.18. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $43.14.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.62. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $721.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $144,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $277,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 342,251 shares of company stock worth $12,154,934 over the last ninety days. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,435,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,738,000 after buying an additional 699,281 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,858,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,003,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,166,000 after buying an additional 421,693 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 894,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,770,000 after buying an additional 650,321 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 789,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,453,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the period. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

