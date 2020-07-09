Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet cut Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub cut Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

PFLT stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $12.67. The stock has a market cap of $321.02 million, a P/E ratio of 419.71 and a beta of 1.84.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $26.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.69 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.59%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

In other Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital news, Director Samuel L. Katz bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 206,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,044. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

