Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,035 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $7,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 47.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,556 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,050,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $542,784,000 after purchasing an additional 27,617 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 83.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,178,000 after purchasing an additional 890,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 33.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 993,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,410,000 after purchasing an additional 250,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 73.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 865,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,773,000 after buying an additional 365,542 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.27, for a total value of $3,042,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 1,400 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total transaction of $309,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 441,342 shares of company stock valued at $118,575,414. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC opened at $319.14 on Thursday. Paycom Software Inc has a 1-year low of $163.42 and a 1-year high of $342.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 94.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The business had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYC. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $314.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.18.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

